Derbyshire man who sank six pints and shots smashed into car after row with mum

A drunken Derbyshire man smashed into a parked car in Chesterfield following a row with his mother, a court heard.

Daniel Spalding, aged 30, of Leek Road, Buxton, had been visiting family in Chesterfield on Saturday, November 23 when the argument erupted, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday, December 9.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Daniel Spalding appeared

He had consumed six pints of beer and six shots when he got into the argument with his mother, which carried on when they returned to her address.

Prosecuting, Lynn Bickley, said: “At around 9.40pm, police officers received reports of a collision on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield with a parked vehicle. The defendant said to them at the scene it was better that it was a car than a person. He told police he had drunk six pints and six shots, and there had been a family row.”

Spalding was breathalysed and recorded 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, when the legal limit is 22.

Mitigating, David Gittins, said: “The plan had been for him to stay at his mother’s address, but when alcohol gets involved, there was an argument with his mum and he has got into his car and driven off.”

Spalding, who admitted drink driving, was banned from the roads for 17 months, but was offered a drink driving awareness course which could reduce the ban by 18 weeks if completed by October 2020.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.