Derbyshire driver prosecuted after hitting bike and injuring cyclist during dangerous overtake

At around 2.40pm on Thursday, April 7, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were attending an incident on Sheffield Road near Hathersage.

They found that a car had driven too close to a cyclist while overtaking, hitting the handlebars of their bike.

This caused the cyclist to fall off, and they sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver will be prosecuted following the incident.