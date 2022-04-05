Derbyshire driver flips her car after ‘messing around with her phone’

The incident occurred near Hathersage.

At 9.40am on Tuesday, April 5, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit were called to attend a crash near Hathersage.

The DDRU reported that the driver of the Suzuki had flipped her car after a lapse in concentration while “messing around with her phone.”