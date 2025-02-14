Derbyshire driver caught doing more than 135 miles per hour on a 60 miles per hour road

A driver in Derbyshire has been caught speeding at more than 135 miles per hour on a 60 miles per hour road, new figures show.

A Freedom of Information request by the RAC found nearly half of the 40 forces across the UK to provide data recorded at least one vehicle travelling at speeds of over 90mph on a 30mph road.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council warned exceeding speed limits by this much is "reckless, selfish and completely unacceptable".

The figures obtained show the highest speed recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary was 140mph on a 60mph stretch between January 2023 and August 2024.

Across the UK, nearly half (48%) of police forces detected motorists driving at over 90mph on 30mph roads – more than three times the speed limit.

And almost all forces (90%) caught drivers speeding at 60mph on these roads. The fastest speed recorded on any road was 167mph on a 70mph stretch of the M1 motorway by Leicestershire Police.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, the NPCC lead for roads policing, said while some speeding incidents are genuine mistakes, these drivers are "taking deliberate decisions to travel at excessive speeds, putting everyone at risk".

She explained speed limits are based on various factors, including the road layout and whether there might be vulnerable road users, and said it is "reckless, selfish and completely unacceptable" to exceed them.

"We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe and do whatever we can to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads each day," she added.

Separate figures from the Department for Transport show 331 people died in crashes on Britain’s roads in which a driver exceeding the speed limit was a contributory factor in 2023.

This was at least a 10-year high and represented 21% of all road fatalities.