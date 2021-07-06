Derbyshire cannabis smoker banned from driving after being caught at Chatsworth House
Magistrates banned a cannabis smoker from driving after he was caught “agitated” and with “glazed eyes” by police at Chatsworth House car park.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how Noah Sterr was seen with another man inside a car at the stately home by police - while officers could smell the drug coming from the car.
After providing a sample proving he was above the specified driving limit for the drug - on New Year’s Eve - Sterr admitted he had smoked earlier in the day.
His solicitor Paul Reddy told the court: “He didn’t think he would still be over the limit.”
Mr Reddy, describing Sterr as “a man of previous good character”, told how the 23-year-old “didn’t even have a point on his licence”.
Sterr, of Lowside Close, Calver, admitted drug-driving.
The Sheffield Hallam University student was handed a 12-month driving ban, fined £120 and made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.