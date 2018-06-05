Delivery driver threatened with knife in New Mills

A driver was threatened with a knife while delivering food in New Mills.

Sometime between 11.15pm and midnight on Wednesday May 30, a 53-year-old man was walking along Dale Road to make a food delivery.

He was approached by a man who asked for the food before threatening the victim with a knife and demanding his car keys. The victim refused and went to a nearby house for help.

The would-be robber ran off, kicking the victim’s car as he passed, causing damage to the door.

He is white, in his 20s and of athletic build. He is around 5ft 9ins tall and had blonde or light brown hair. He had a mark on his cheek, near his left eye. He wore blue jeans and a grey long sleeve top.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Karen Hodgkinson on 101, quoting reference 18000248492 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.