Death of man found in Buxton quarry not suspicious

Police have confirmed that the death of a man whose body was found at a Buxton quarry is not suspicious.

Officers were called to a report of a concern for the safety of a man near to Grinlow Road in Harpur Hill at 10am on Monday.

Emergency services at the scene on Monday

On arrival, they found the body of a 44-year-old man in a quarry.

Police have now confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said: "His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Police have not released details of the man's identity.