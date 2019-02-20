Death of man found in Buxton quarry not suspicious

Police have confirmed that the death of a man whose body was found at a Buxton quarry is not suspicious.
Officers were called to a report of a concern for the safety of a man near to Grinlow Road in Harpur Hill at 10am on Monday.
Man's body found in Buxton quarry
On arrival, they found the body of a 44-year-old man in a quarry.
Police have now confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.
On Monday, a police spokesperson said: "His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time."
Police have not released details of the man's identity.