'Dangerous' raccoon dogs 'found dead' at side of Derbyshire roads

Police say they have received a number of reports of Tanuki's or 'raccoon dogs' being found dead at the side of roads in Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer said reports had been made in the Matlock and Ashover areas.

Police say raccoon dogs could have a 'devastating effect' on local wildlife.

They said: "These types of animals have been kept as domestic pets by some people over the years and also bred for the pet trade.

"But as of February 2019 it has been illegal to sell these animals.

"Also under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, it’s illegal to release these animals or allow then to escape into the wild.

"People who have these have to keep them in secure premises or compounds.

"Raccoon Dogs are omnivores and feed on insects, rodents, amphibians, birds, fish and carrion, as well as fruit and berries.

"These animals could have a devastating effect on local wildlife both fauna and flora."

Back in May, a raccoon dog escaped its compound in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

They were reports of the animal attacking residents and pets.

If you see a raccoon dog dead or alive, you should report it to police on 101.

You can also message the Derbyshire Wildlife Officer on Facebook with an exact location.

