Dangerous driver caused a collision in Derbyshire which left another motorist seriously injured

A dangerous driver has admitted causing a head-on-collision in Derbyshire which left the other motorist with serious injuries.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 10 how Jerry Wallace, 65, of Laburnham Close, Great Bridgeford, Stafford, was driving a VW Passatt on the A515, at Hartington, when he was involved in a collision during a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The defendant was driving a VW Passatt on the A515 about 12.30pm, in the afternoon. It appears this defendant went to overtake an HGV on that road in contravention of a solid white lines indicating no-overtaking and he went into a blind dip and there was a vehicle coming in the other direction.”

Mr Hollett added that this resulted in a head-on-collision and that resulted in the other female motorist suffering life-threatening injuries.

The other motorist suffered open femur fractures in both thighs and she had to be airlifted to hospital for surgery with broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to Mr Hollett.

Wallace admitted what he had done to police and accepted he would have been exceeding the speed limit, that he had overtaken a vehicle and had not seen a sign warning him about a dip in the road.

Police confirmed that Wallace had expressed remorse during his interview and he had enquired several times about the victim.

Wallace, of Laburnham Close, Great Bridgeford, Stafford, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident on March 28.

Defence solicitor Rebecca Stanton said Wallace has never appeared before court and she requested that he be assessed by the probation service before sentencing.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case to allow for a probation report and they committed matters to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on August 7.