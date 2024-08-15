Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation into the robbery of a cyclist in Derbyshire – with one of the offenders reportedly wielding a knife.

Shortly after 7.00pm on Monday, August 12, a man was robbed while cycling along the Peak Forest Canal between Whaley Bridge and New Mills.

A police spokesperson said: “He was approached by three unknown males, who threatened the male with a weapon, described as a ‘large knife’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the bike that officers are attempting to trace.

“The offenders crossed a metal bridge and onto an unmanned level crossing towards the A6 Furness Vale. One male then rode the bike on to the rail tracks towards Whaley Bridge.”

Officers wish to hear from anyone who has seen the pictured bike, who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage that might aid their investigation.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101