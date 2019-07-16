Customer wrestles man who 'threatened staff with knife' in Derbyshire shop robbery

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a Derbyshire shop.

Just before 4pm on Sunday (July 14), the man pictured walked into the Premier Sunny’s Convenience Store in Low Leighton Road, New Mills, and threatened staff with a knife.

Can you help police trace the 'robber' and the customer who confronted him?

A customer in the shop wrestled with the man, who then ran off.

Officers want to speak to the member of the public who confronted the robber (pictured in photo 3) and want to hear from anyone who knows the identity of the man who is suspected of carrying out the crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101 – including reference 19000367566 in any correspondence:

