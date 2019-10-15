Crack down after asbestos waste fly-tipped in rural High Peak

Huge amounts of asbestos waste which had been dumped on private land has been safely removed and cleared up thanks to Federal Mogul.

The hazardous material was fly-tipped on Charley Lane, Chinley, last week and employer Federal Mogul cleaned up the waste which was dumped on its site at its own expense.

The fly-tippers have been slammed by High Peak Borough Councillor Kath Sizeland, whose business is at the bottom of Charley Lane.

READ MORE: Bouncers train in High Peak nightclub days before being on duty in Arndale Shopping Centre during knife attack

She said: “It is disgusting someone thinks it is acceptable to dump hazardous waste and not dispose of it correctly and put the health of others at risk.

“The area is by Peak Forest tramway and very popular with walkers and dogs so to have it out in the open it was very dangerous.

“Someone must have seen something as this was a full van load of waste which had been dumped. It has to belong to someone.

“But big thanks to Ferodo for getting it cleared up, at great expense too.”

When materials which contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air. When these fibres are inhaled they can cause serious diseases such as Mesothelioma, Asbestos-related lung cancer and Asbestosis.

After Federal Mogul were informed about the fly-tipping and because it was suspected the material contained asbestos the company acted quickly and safely removed the waste.

A spokesperson for Federal Mogul said: “Rather than get into a long drawn out discussion about whose job it was to clear it we just called in contractors to safely remove it as quick as possible for the safety of the community and out employees.”



READ MORE: Men charged after firearms incident in Buxton

Councillor Jean Todd, Executive Councillor for Climate Change, Environment and Community Safety at High Peak Borough Council, said: “There is no excuse for anyone to dump their waste like this. Fly-tipping is irresponsible, anti-social and expensive to clean up. If waste is dumped on public land it is council tax payers who have to foot the bill. If, as in this case, the waste is left on private land the landowner has to pick up the costs.

“We will not stand by and let fly-tipping blight our environment. Wherever possible, we seek to collect evidence from the waste in order to try identify, and ultimately prosecute, those responsible.

“Successful prosecutions can see fly-tippers fined up to £50,000 in a magistrate’s court or face unlimited fines in higher courts as well as community punishment orders or prison sentences of up to five years. Those convicted of fly tipping offences can now be made to pay the costs of enforcement and investigation as well as the clean-up costs. I would strongly urge people to dispose of all waste responsibly and encourage anyone who witnesses others fly tipping to report it to us via our website – highpeak.gov.uk.”