Cousins stole from High Peak shops during Derbyshire theft spree
Two cousins who stole from shops across Derbyshire including in the High Peak have been sentenced.
Christopher and James Mongan targeted shops in Derby and towns including Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Whaley Bridge, Tibshelf and Baslow.
In one day alone – December 12 2020 – they took more than £300 worth of clothing from Matalan in Chesterfield, £550 worth of alcohol and tobacco from the Co-op in Baslow and alcohol and tobacco worth £580 from the Co-op in Whaley Bridge.
The pair also stole from branches of the Co-op in Nottinghamshire, taking hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and alcohol in November and December 2020.
They appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday March 21 for sentencing.
Christopher, 19, whose address was given as a young offenders’ institution, was given a 12-month custodial sentence.
James, 18, of Morley Crescent West, Stanmore, was given a community order where he must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation order.