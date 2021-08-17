Concerns grow for missing New Mills man

David Jones, 68, was last seen after 6am on Sunday August, 15.

A force spokesperson said: “He is white, about 4ft 11ins and has brown hair. He left home wearing a green and black hooded coat, grey trousers and black shoes. He wears glasses.”

Anyone who has seen or knows where David is, contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting 255 of August 16 via Facebook, Twitter, or the police website.

Have you seen missing New Mills man David Jones?