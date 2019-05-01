Co-accused of Derbyshire killer serving life sentence for brutal murder of man in front of his children placed on Europe's most wanted list

The co-accused of a Derbyshire man convicted of a brutal murder has been placed on Europe's most wanted list.

John Wilson is one of three men serving life sentences for the murder of Brian Waters almost 16 years ago.

Christopher Guest More Jr

But Christopher Guest More Jr is believed to have left the country shortly after the incident on June 19 2003, and has now been added to Europe's Most Wanted list.

Brian Waters was tortured and beaten so badly at his farmhouse on the A556 near Knutsford, Cheshire, that he died at the scene. The assault took place in front of his children.

More Jr, with a number of associates, is alleged to have travelled to Burnt House farm, where after demands for money were refused, a number of people were assaulted.

He is wanted in connection with the death of Mr Waters, as well as the alleged attempted murder of a second man, and the alleged false imprisonment and assault of other victims who were at the scene.

In 2004, Wilson, of Glossop, was found guilty of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He co-defendant James Raven was found guilty of the same charges.

Otis Matthews was also found guilty of murdering Mr Waters and of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm after a third retrial.

The trial at Chester Crown Court heard that Mr Waters had been tied to a chair and assaulted in front of his son, who was also attacked, and his daughter who was held at gunpoint.

He was hung upside down, beaten, sexually assaulted, whipped, burned and more during the three-hour ordeal, sustaining over 120 injuries.

Now as the anniversary of Mr Waters death approaches, Cheshire Constabulary has renewed its appeal for information in a bid to locate More Jr.

The 41-year-old, who is white and six foot tall, has links to Spain, Malta and South America but could be living anywhere.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Pengelly, from the force’s Major Crime Directorate, said: “Christopher Guest More Jr has been added to Europe’s ‘Most Wanted’ list. This is a significant step forward in our bid to locate him and I hope that this latest development will help to generate a renewed interest in this case and, most importantly, valuable information as to his whereabouts.

“Our determination to find Christopher Guest More Jr has not faltered and, over the years, we have remained committed to locating and arresting him for his alleged involvement in the death of Brian Waters.

“Despite the passage of time, we have never given up hope and a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes out of the public eye – in a bid to piece together as much information as possible as to his whereabouts.

“We are doing everything we can to track him down and are confident that with the assistance of our partners in law enforcement in the UK and abroad - coupled with the fact he has now been added to Europe’s ‘Most Wanted’ list - that he will be traced.

“I am also appealing for help from the public – somebody somewhere knows where he is and I would urge them to come forward and speak to us. Cheshire Constabulary will not close this case until justice is done for the family of Brian Waters.”

Graham Roberts, regional manager at the National Crime Agency, said: “We’re very keen to continue supporting Cheshire Police in finding More Jr who has been on the run for a long time. We have an international network of officers and links to partners abroad which we are using in his pursuit.

“More Jr previously featured on the very successful Operation Captura fugitives hunt, and out of 96 fugitives, is one of just 13 who are still evading justice.”

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is urged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 387578 or give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries .

Information can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/9901020316A30-PO1 .

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form?appealID=37390.