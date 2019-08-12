CCTV images released in connection with series of burglaries in the High Peak

Derbyshire Police havereleased CCTV images in connection with five burglaries which took place during the same evening in parts of the High Peak.

Two homes, a garage, a shed and a pub were targeted sometime between Saturday, 20 July and Sunday, 21 July.

High Peak burglaries

Homes on Marsh Lane, New Mills, and on Hockerley New Road, Whaley Bridge, a garage on Miller’s Vale, New Mills, a shed on Park Terrace, Glossop, and the Old Bulls Head Pub, on New Road in Buxworth were targeted.

A mobile phone, a mountain bike and a laptop and a set of car keys were among the items stolen.

None of these incidents took place during the recent evacuations related to the risk of the Toddbrook Reservoir breaching.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the reference number 19*381126 and name of the officer in the case, DC Tim Brown, in any correspondence.

High Peak burglaries

High Peak burglaries