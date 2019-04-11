CCTV images of bike thief from High Peak Tesco

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen from outside a Tesco store in High Peak.

The incident happened at the Tesco Superstore on Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, on Monday, April 8.

Derbyshire Police are asking for anyone who may have seen anything, or who recognises the man pictured, to contact them using the non-emergency 101 number.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously using 0800 555 111.

A spokesman said: "Officers in High Peak have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft of a bicycle.

"The bike was left in the foyer of the Tesco supermarket in Whaley Bridge whilst the owner went shopping, but was no longer there when she returned.

"We would like to speak to the man pictured, as he may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

"If you are the man pictured, or have any information which will assist officers, please contact us using one of our non-emergency methods.

"Please quote reference number 19000178711 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Alex Clarke."

