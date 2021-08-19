CCTV image released of missing New Mills pensioner

David Jones, aged 68, was left his New Mills home at 6am on Sunday August, 15 and now Derbyshire Police believe he may be in the Manchester area.

A force spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing.

"This CCTV image shows David in Manchester and we are asking people in the city to contact us if they have seen him.

“David is white, 4ft 11ins tall and has brown hair. He left home wearing a green and black hooded coat, grey trousers and black shoes. He wears glasses.”

Anyone who has seen David or may know any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting 255 of August 16 on either 101, via Facebook, Twitter, or the Derbyshire Constabulary website.