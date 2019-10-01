CCTV image released by police investigating break-in at Buxton store

Police investigating a burglary at a Buxton store have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

The break-in at the Boots store on Spring Gardens occurred at around 2.30am on September 24.

Two offenders used duvet covers to carry away a large amount of perfumes and aftershaves, dragging the covers out of the shop toward the Iceland supermarket.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Gareth Podmore, quoting reference 19000509533, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.