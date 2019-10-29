CCTV image appeal after criminal damage to a car in Sherwood

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection to tyres being slashed in a Sherwood carpark.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We’d like to speak to this man in connection with a criminal damage to a car on Winchester Court in Sherwood.

"Damage was caused to the two front tyres of the car while it was left in a car park.

"It happened between 12pm and 2pm on 16 July 2019."

Anyone who may recognise the man or be able to help with the investigation should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 329 of 19 July 2019.