Police are requesting help from the public after criminal damage and vandalism occurred at Buxton Community Church, on London Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Plant pots were thrown and straw and grit salt was used to block drains and parts of the entrance.”

The incident happened between 10.15pm on Monday July, 4 and 8am on Tuesday July, 5.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage after Buxton Community Church was vandalised.