Three males used a card to withdraw £1000 from various cash machines in the Buxton area before attempting to use the same card at Buxton CEX store to purchase an iPhone.

Officers from Buxton SNT have now launched a CCTV appeal to find the men who they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone who can recognise the individuals pictured or have any information about the incident, is asked to contact Buxton police on their social channels or LiveChat or call 101, quoting a crime number 24000722870.