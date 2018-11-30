CCTV appeal after Audi stolen from Derbyshire driveway

Police officers are appealing for CCTV after an Audi A1 was stolen from a Derbyshire driveway.

Burglars broke into a house on Lower Barn Road, Hadfield, sometime between 9pm on November 26 and 6.45am on November 27 while the homeowners slept upstairs.

The criminals took a number of items from the house, including a white Samsung Galaxy tablet in a purple leather case, a black and white perfume advent calendar and a large, red, Marks and Spencer’s handbag.

They also took the keys to a blue Audi A1 which was then driven away from the property.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between the times mentioned above. We would also particularly like to speak to anyone with any CCTV that covers the lower part of Lower Barn Road where it meets Green Lane."

Please quote the reference number 18*573374 and the name of the officer in the case PC Podmore, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.