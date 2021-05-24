CCTV appeal after arson attack in Buxton

The incident, which happened at around 9pm on Friday, May 21, left a house on Dale Road with damage to the rear window and part of the kitchen.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The CCTV images show two people who were in the area who officers would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

"While not the clearest images, it is hoped that anyone who was in the area at the time may be able to give further information about their identities.”

Some of the police activity which was still present on Dale Road the day after the arson attack

There was still a police presence in Buxton on Saturday morning when police vehicles including a forensics team were spotted on Dale Road.

Anyone with information regarding the CCTV images should contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference 21*281491 by calling 101, or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

