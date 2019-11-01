Caught on Camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 39 people

Images may be of potential suspects or witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call Derbyshire police on 101. The cars seized by Derbyshire police in the last week and some of the bizarre behaviour they've dealt with

1. Theft - Alfreton On September 28, a female entered a store on High Street, concealed items in her bag and left without paying. Crime Ref: 19000521492 other Buy a Photo

2. Theft - Bakewell On August 25, three males entered a store on Haddon Road. One distracted staff while one stole a bottle of wine and the other purchased items. Crime Ref: 19000453136 other Buy a Photo

3. Theft - Bakewell On August 25, three males entered a store on Haddon Road. One distracted staff while one stole a bottle of wine and the other purchased items. Crime Ref: 19000453136 other Buy a Photo

4. Theft - Bakewell On August 25, three males entered a store on Haddon Road. One distracted staff while one stole a bottle of wine and the other purchased items. Crime Ref: 19000453136 other Buy a Photo

View more