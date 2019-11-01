Caught on Camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 39 people
These are the faces of the 39 people police want to speak to in connection with alleged crimes in Derbyshire.
Images may be of potential suspects or witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call Derbyshire police on 101.
1. Theft - Alfreton
On September 28, a female entered a store on High Street, concealed items in her bag and left without paying. Crime Ref: 19000521492