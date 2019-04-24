Car failed to stop after crash with motorbike near Buxton

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A53 near Buxton.

The incident took place at the Dalehead junction on Axe Edge Moor, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, April 20, and involved a silver Skoda Fabia and a blue Yamaha XT bike.#

The injured biker, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to trace the Skoda, registration MD04 VVK, which failed to stop at the scene.

It had reportedly been sold at Buxton Raceway earlier in the day, and is understood to be in the Stockport area.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of the Skoda Fabia or its driver, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19000201256 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Jack Barlow, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.