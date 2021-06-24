Car and coin collection stolen during burglary in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Offenders smashed the window of a bungalow on Park Road sometime between 12.30pm and 1pm on Sunday June 20.

A collection of coins was taken as well as a white Fiat 500, registration YT16 PYG, which was parked nearby.

Anyone with any information, or who has seen the car since it was stolen, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 21*343566 by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.