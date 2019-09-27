Car and bike stolen during Tideswell burglary spree

A car and a bike were stolen after three properties in Tideswell were targeted in the same night.

Police have launched an appeal after a home and two garages were broken into during the early hours of Thursday, September 19.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "A set of car keys were taken from a home on Gordon Road, and a Vauxhall Astra stolen from outside. Two garages were targeted on Park Road, and a mountain bike was stolen from one of them."

Officers on the Tideswell, Litton, Baslow and Beeley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are encouraging people to be security conscious and have now issued advice on how people can keep their properties safe.

· Make sure all windows and doors are locked

· If you have a security alarm, make sure you set it

· Make sure any security lighting is working or consider having some fitted

· Check CCTV often and make sure it’s in working order

· If you see any suspicious activity, always report it to police on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incidents, or have any information which may be able to help should contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 19*500121 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence or contact the force online here.