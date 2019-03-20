Call for more funding to tackle knife crime

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner says more money is needed from the government to tackle knife crime, after two teenage boys were injured with a knife at the Pavilion Gardens’ multi-storey car park in Buxton.

The 17-year-olds - who were not seriously wounded during the alleged attack at around 9pm on Friday - received treatment for minor injuries.

Following the incident - which involved a large group of young people - two Buxton teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They have since been released under investigation.

Speaking this week, Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said knife crime was a ‘national problem’ but Derbyshire was ‘no exception’.

He added: “It ruins lives and impacts on the confidence and quality of life in our communities.

“Last week was a national week of action against knife crime - it sought to educate, to raise awareness and to apprehend those who carry a knife.

“But there is so much more to do and in Derbyshire the constabulary is doing that - day in day out.

“I am funding projects to educate young people and divert them away from crime and harm through sport initiatives that provide prevention programmes.

“We are seeing results but we need more investment at a national level if we are to meet the public’s expectations and call time on knife crime.”

Mr Dhindsa is planning to invite the county’s local authorities to an event exploring ways of stopping vulnerable young people getting involved with county lines drugs gangs and knife crime as a consequence.

He said: “If we as partners can come together to help those involved find a route out of this dangerous world and prevent those on the edges of criminality getting involved we should see an impact on levels of crimes involving weapons such as knives.”

n Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Buxton. Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting the reference 19*133733.