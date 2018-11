A Buxton woman has been jailed after stealing from five shops in the town.

Tanya Salt, 34, of Macclesfield Road, pleaded guilty to five offences at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday November 8.

Items which were stolen included gift sets, tanning mousse, clothes, boots, keyrings and a watch from stores at The Springs Shopping Centre, during October and November.

She was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay more than £40 in compensation.