Buxton van owners invited to attend crime prevention event

Van owners in Buxton are being given the chance to pick up security advice, mark their tools and talk about new investments in the police at an event tomorrow.

The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team is holding the event at World of Power on Tuesday as part of the Safer Together campaign

Van owners will be able to get their tools security marked and the team will be offering advice around vehicle security.

Officers will be at the site on Dew Pond Lane between 9.30am and 4pm. No appointment is necessary.

People will also be offered another chance to sign up to sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive targeted information about crime, scams and crime prevention initiatives in their area.

Safer Together has been launched to help demonstrate how the extra £24 each household is paying into policing, through their council tax, will see the recruitment of 120 additional officers and staff, increase police visibility, improve road safety, provide greater support to vulnerable people, including those in mental health crisis, and enhance investigative policing