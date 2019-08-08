Buxton teen locked up for 21 months for three years worth of offences

A teenager has been sentenced to 21 months detention for a series of offences in the Buxton area - some as long ago as November 2016.

Zach Moss-Heywood, aged 19, of no fixed address, appeared at court for the hearing on Wednesday, July 24.

Zach Moss-Heywood.

He faced charges which included breaching a two-year long criminal behaviour order, a conditional discharge order, a community order, a suspended sentence and criminal damage.

Some of the original offences he was convicted for all took place between November 2016 and January 2019, and included theft from two shops, criminal damage and burglary.

Moss-Heywood was sentenced at Derby Crown Court to a total of 21 months detention in a young offenders institute.