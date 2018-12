Buxton shoplifter who stole razors, yoghurt and beer jailed

A man has been jailed for shoplifting in Buxton.

Gareth Fox, 40, of Alma Street, Fairfield, pleaded guilty to three offences at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, December 10.

He stole toiletries and a razor from Sainsbury’s, on Eagle Parade, on Wednesday, December 5, yoghurt and beer from McColls, on Spring Gardens, on Monday, November 26.

On Thursday, November 22, he swiped cider from Iceland, also on Spring Gardens.

Magistrates sentenced Mr Fox to 16 weeks imprisonment and ordered him to pay more than £350 in compensation.