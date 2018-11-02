Buxton roads closed to traffic due to 'serious accident' Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Terrace Road, Buxton Market Place and High Street are all closed to traffic due to serious accident. Bus services to Buxton market place are delayed. Buxton market place and major roads closed to traffic due to 'serious accident' The nature of the accident is not yet known Derbyshire Constabulary has been contacted. Buxton roads closed due to collision between vehicle and pedestrian Bonfire night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Derbyshire - Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston