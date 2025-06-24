Police say they will be cracking down on boy racers in the town by bringing in new powers which will see them seize any vehicles taking part in antisocial behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday June 23 signs went up on the Spring Gardens car park with section 59 warnings giving police new powers to deal with the anti-social use of motor vehicles on public roads or off-road.

The Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “There has been a long-term issue with anti-social vehicles and boy racers in Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents of Buxton have raised issues for many years, and we have looked at all options over the years with no progress ever being made to alleviate this issue.

Buxton Police's new power to seize vehicles of antisocial driving in new crackdown on boy racers at Spring Gardens carpark.

“However, now there has been major progress, and these signs act as a warning to drivers entering the car park. If any anti-social driving takes place after entering the car park your vehicle will be seized accordingly.

“As we are aware of the impact of motorists gathering in groups late at night, driving at excess speeds, sounding horns, playing loud music, and revving engines has been having on the local community.”

The Police Reform Act includes powers to stop and to seize and to remove motor vehicles where they are being driven off-road or on the public road or other public place without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers must warn the person before seizing the vehicle, to enable its anti-social use to be stopped.

The requirement to give prior warning does not apply where it is impracticable to do so or where a warning has previously been given.

It is also an offence for a person to fail to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a police officer acting out the powers of the section 59.

The offence is punishable and if convicted the motorist could be fined £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buxton police team said: “Our priority is making sure your concerns are heard and that we strive to ensure that we continue to make Buxton a safer and better place for all.

They added: “If you have any concerns or issues in your local area please make contact to speak to your local Safer Neighbourhood Team who are here to help.”