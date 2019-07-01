Buxton police warning after 'dangerous' nitrous oxide canisters found in the area

Police in Buxton have issued a warning after reports that dangerous nitrous oxide canisters were found in the area.

The town's safer neighbourhood team have taken to social media to issue the warning about the drug.

Police are warning over the dangers of nitrous oxide after canisters were found in the Buxton area. Photo - Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team

They said: "Reports that these canisters are being found in our areas.

"It is dangerous to inhale nitrous oxide directly from the canisters.

"You could risk falling unconscious.

"The law - This is a psychoactive drug and covered by the 2016 psychoactive drug act , which means it’s illegal to give away or sell."