Buxton Police recognised at top national awards for drugs clampdown project

A police partnership initiative to tackle serious crime in Buxton has been awarded second place in national awards.

Project Unity narrowly missed out on the top spot for the Innovative Approach to Tacking Serious Organised Crime Award at an industry event hosted by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Home Office.

The project began in 2023, with officers from Buxton Safer Neighbourhood team and other specialist policing teams building an intelligence picture of drug operations and other serious crime in Buxton, which was causing issues for the local community.

Sergeant Patrick Haley said: “This award is testament to the strong working relationships between partners here in Buxton, and a special mention has to go to Emma Beswick, the project coordinator from High Peak Borough Council.

“Since joining the project in March 2024, Emma has worked tirelessly to find innovative ways of working and unlocking various funding for this work.

“We’re so proud to accept this award on behalf of all partners and look forward to continuing to work closely to address the issues that matter to Buxton.”

Swift, intelligence-led police action followed the research, including targeted drugs warrants and seizures and the arrests of criminals for drugs supply and exploitation offences.

This was supported by a wide reaching Crimestoppers campaign to prevent other vulnerable adults and children being exploited.

This was part of the ‘Clear’ stage from the Home Office’s method of ‘Clear. Hold. Build.’ to drive out crime and prevent future criminal activity moving back into the area.

Local inspector Anna Woodhouse said: “The enforcement work has resulted in a number of arrests of significant individuals and the closure of drug supply lines, which we know were having a negative impact in our local communities.

“As part of the ‘Hold and Build’ stage, we and other partners in Buxton listened to the local community as to what they thought was needed in the area.

“This led to a new office location for local agencies to work more closely together within, a project with partners to offer activities for young people and other security measures such as ANPR cameras, to make it clear criminal activity is not welcome in Buxton and build upon our strong community here.”