Buxton men jailed for 'violent attack' on club-goer

Two men from Buxton have been locked up after a club-goer was violently beaten and robbed on a night out in the town.

Connor Bothamley and Thomas Hayes were both handed prison sentences at Derby Crown Court earlier this week for robbing their 22-year-old victim.

Thomas Hayes and Connor Bothamley. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary.

Bothamley, 23, was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail while Hayes, 19, was given two years.

READ MORE: Chapel-en-le-Frith High School awarded 'Good' by Ofsted

The court was told how the victim and the defendants had been at the Level Two nightclub on the night of the incident, October 15, 2017.

Joey Kwong, prosecuting, said: “When the victim left the nightclub, he was intoxicated and so were the two people in this case.

“He was choked against the wall while it was heard that Mr Bothamley said: “Do you know who I am? I’m both.”

“A significant chase took place across the area. CCTV shows punches and kicks from both defendants.

“Belongings were taken from the victim which included a Samsung Galaxy phone, a passport and a picture taken by his grandmother which had sentimental value.

“Mr Hayes admits that he had taken MDMA on the same night that the attack had taken place.”

The victim blacked out before he was taken to Buxton Hospital where he was treated for his wounds, which included injuries to his head, teeth and arms.

The court heard how Bothamley, of Spring Gardens, choked the victim so hard that he “thought he was going to die".

Hayes, of Hardwick Square South, also took part in the attack, during which he kicked the victim.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC, who presided over the trial against Bothamley, said that the victim soiled himself during the attack.

A victim impact statement, which was read out in court, said: "Since the attack, I had trouble sleeping and have panic attacks. For two weeks, I was afraid of being attacked.

“I have suffered financial impact as well. I took a week off work which was used from my holiday entitlement and my mother had to take time off work to help me in case I fell down the stairs because of my injuries.

“I don’t go outside unless I have friends with me and I do not go out at night. This attack has definitely had an impact on my life and I am seeking counselling to deal with it."

Mitigating for Bothamley, Lisa Hardy told the court he had been sofa surfing before and after the incident.

She added: “He hasn’t had the support of a loving family. He has had a difficult background where he hasn’t been loved or cherished.

“He accepts there will be a long period of time he will be harshly punished for his actions. The sentence he will be given will be a difficult one."

Defending for Hayes, Miss Sonal Ahya said his behaviour was “way out of character” on that night.

She said: “He had just turned 18 at the time and was drinking at nightclubs while admitting that he took MDMA.

“It was heard how Mr Hayes was trying to stop the co-defendant during the attack and realised it had gone too far.

“He has held several different jobs in the past and, after the incident took place, he handed in his notice to the pub where he was working because he thought it was the right thing to do."

Miss Ahya said Hayes is well thought of within his community and that he admitted to the police what happened when he was interviewed.

READ MORE: Plan to reopen steam rail line in Buxton blighted by builder

Before sentencing the pair, Judge Shant noted how it was “a violent attack”.

She added: “It was quite clear by the CCTV that this was a robbery with acts of violence that included punching and kicking the complainant.

“It was heard how the complainant felt so scared by the attack that he feared for his life."