Buxton man jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine in the town

Momodoulumi Sowe burst into the room of his victim at his shared house in the town on Sunday January 31 2021.

The victim told officers how he fled the scene as another, still unidentified man who wore a distinctive face covering with a skull on it, held a large machete.

The pair stole tobacco from the room and left the scene.

Momodoulumi Sowe

Officers arrested the 24-year-old the following day at a house on Fairfield Road. When searched he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis, along with the distinctive skull face covering the second man wore.

Following his arrest, a mobile phone was seized, and the contents downloaded which showed the extent of Sowe’s drug dealing activities.

Sowe was eventually charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and for his part in the burglary.

After being charged he was remanded to prison before appearing at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday October 6 where he pleaded guilty to all three offences and was jailed for 39 months.

DI Josh Parker said: “The three offences committed by Sowe have caused very real harm and distress to not only the victim of the burglary – but the wider community through his drug dealing.

“The immediate call to the force, along with good local knowledge from Safer Neighbourhood Officers meant that Sowe was quickly arrested and vital evidence secured.

“Further excellent work by CID officers, as well as colleagues in the digital forensics team, meant that indisputable evidence of his drug dealing was also able to be obtained.

“All of this resulted in an eventual guilty plea and Sowe receiving a substantial sentence.

“The case also highlights the need for our community to report drug dealing activity that is happening - without this information it is impossible for officers to build up a picture of criminals operating in the High Peak.