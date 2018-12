A Buxton man has been jailed after a burglary at a Tideswell house.

Police attended reports of a burglary on Gordon Road at around 5am on April 9 and found a man in the kitchen of the property.

Stephen Twort

The owners were asleep upstairs and unaware they were being burgled.

Stephen Twort, 40, of Winster Square, Fairfield, was arrested and charged following the investigation.

He was jailed for 27 months after a trial at Derby Crown Court. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.