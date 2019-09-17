Buxton man gets suspended sentence after admitting sexual assault on girl under age of 10

A Buxton man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting sexually assaulting a girl under the age of ten.

George Mitchell, 18, of West Road, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred at an address in the town in August 2018.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years after appearing at Derby Crown Court on September 9. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for ten years.

DC Darren Gyte, who led the investigation said: “I would first like to praise the victim and their family for the courage and patience they have shown throughout this prosecution.

“I hope Mitchell’s admission of guilt and the sentence he has received will bring some closure for them.

“I also hope that it gives other victims of this type of offence the courage to come forward. Nobody should suffer in silence and Derbyshire police has specialist officers dedicated to dealing with this type of offending – along with victim care services and close links with partner organisations that can help support survivors.

“With your courage to come forward and report these incidents we can help bring those responsible to justice.”

