Buxton man charged with burglary and possessing drugs with intent to supply

A Buxton man has been charged with burglary and possessing drugs with intent to supply.

A home on Dale Road, Buxton, was burgled overnight between December 2 and 3 and cash was taken.

Officers arrested Benjamin Reddy on suspicion of burglary and found him to be in possession of what they believed to be cannabis.

The 30-year-old, of Fairfield Road, has been charged with burglary and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, December 6 and was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, January 3.