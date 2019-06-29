Buxton man charged with assault after baby airlifted to hospital with head injuries

A Buxton man has been charged with assault after a baby boy was hospitalised with head injuries.

Paramedics were called to an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, at about 3.20pm on Thursday to reports that the two-month-old had been injured.

The incident happened in Seward Gate, Bamford.

He was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Anton Shields was arrested on Thursday and has now been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 37-year-old, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby this morning (Saturday, June 29).

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is still ongoing.

Police still want to hear from anyone who has information that may help their inquiries.

Call 101 and quote reference 19*333514.

