Buxton man arrested over alleged assault

A Buxton man has been arrested over an alleged assault in the town.

Officers were called to reports of an alleged assault in Spring Gardens at about 9.20pm on Thursday.

Police have cordoned off Spring Gardens in Buxton after an assault.

Derbyshire police said a 23-year-old man was found with injuries to his face at the scene. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious, but not life-threatening, injury

Today a Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man from Buxton has been arrested and released on police bail in connection with the incident. Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have any information that can assist enquiries."

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire police using reference 19*391376.

