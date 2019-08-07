Buxton man arrested for assault that left man with broken jaw

A Buxton man has been arrested in connection with an assault which left a man with a broken jaw.

Officers were called to the incident which took place at 9.20pm on Tuesday, July 25, at the Spring Gardens, by colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Police have cordoned off Spring Gardens in Buxton after an assault.

A 23-year-old man was found with injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital for treatment for a broken jaw.

Another 23-year-old man from Buxton was arrested the following day on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, and remains on bail pending further enquires.

Derbyshire Police officers are continuing to appeal for information, and are keen to speak to anyone who has information that can help their investigation.

If you think you can help get in touch using one of the 101 non-emergency number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the reference number 19*391376 and name of the officer in the case, DC Andrew Hatton, in any correspondence.