The 55-year-old is accused of making 18,416 indecent photographs and videos of children.

A short hearing at Derby Magistrates’ Court, held on Wednesday (July 19), saw Tadford indicate please of not guilty to two charges of making indecent images: one relating to 15 category B images and another relating to 18,401 category C images.

The images include 18,403 still photographs and 13 videos.

The man will appear before Derby Crown Court next month

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 13, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

Tadford, whose address was given as Percival Close, will next appear before Derby Crown Court on August 16 for a trial preparation hearing.