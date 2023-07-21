News you can trust since 1852
Buxton man, 55, charged with making over 18,000 images of child porn

Jason Tadford has appeared before court charged with two counts of making indecent images of children.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

The 55-year-old is accused of making 18,416 indecent photographs and videos of children.

A short hearing at Derby Magistrates’ Court, held on Wednesday (July 19), saw Tadford indicate please of not guilty to two charges of making indecent images: one relating to 15 category B images and another relating to 18,401 category C images.

The images include 18,403 still photographs and 13 videos.

The man will appear before Derby Crown Court next month
The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 13, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

Tadford, whose address was given as Percival Close, will next appear before Derby Crown Court on August 16 for a trial preparation hearing.

The maximum sentence for making indecent images of children is ten years in prison. Guidelines put the sentencing range available to judges as anything from a medium level community order and ten years in custody.