A driver in Buxton whose MOT expired in July 2018 has been caught by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

The driver, who also had no insurance, was caught driving through the village by police and, once questioned, "threw toys out the pram" because it was "not right".

The car.

His car was seized and paperwork filed for the DVLA.

A spokesman for the unit said: "No insurance. MOT expired in July 2018. Toys thrown out the pram, refused to sign the paperwork as “It’s not right!”."