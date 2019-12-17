Buxton dad breached court order by creating illegal social media accounts

A Buxton man who repeatedly breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been jailed.

Alex Warren was required to give police his log in details but admitted creating two social media accounts without doing so.

Alex Warren was sentenced to13 months in prison (Image: Derbyshire Police)

The 22-year-old of South Avenue had previously been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any female under 16.

Details of his previous offences were not read out in court.

The new offences arose after Warren admitted breaching three conditions of the order, as well as causing criminal damage to a vehicle, Derby Crown Court heard.

He handed himself in at Buxton police station on October 30 having admitted breaching the order and was placed inside a prison van.

The father-of-one insulted one female officer and threatened to “smash her face in”. He then spat on the glass inside the prison van cage.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, said Warren created an Instagram account between January 1 and May 18 last year.

He did so without providing his username and password to police, a condition of his order. He breached his order for a second time on September 25, 2019 by moving address and not letting police know.

Warren reportedly said he “didn't care” when told by his social worker that he would not be able to reside at that address.

He breached his order for a third time when he created a Facebook account between October 21 and 30 this year and again failed to notify police.

Christopher Brewin, mitigating, said there was “no indication” that Warren opened the social media accounts to communicate with underage females.

Mr Brewin said he moved to the address as his mental health problems became more acute and he started having hallucinations.

He said: “Since he has been in custody he has not been on any medication, so he has been finding it particularly difficult.”

Sentencing him at Derby Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Bennett said: “You are 22 years of age.

“You moved address and failed to notify the police.

“A month or so later, you opened another Facebook account and failed to notify the police of your password.

“You are still a young man but you seem to fail to comply with court orders.

“You said you didn’t care, and that seems to sum it up.”

He was handed a 13-month prison sentence for all of the offences combined.