Buxton Bargains handed three month court closure for selling vapes to under 18s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Thursday January, 23 officers attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court to present evidence of anti-social behaviour linked to the property, which included the selling of vapes to under 18s and causing disruption to neighbouring businesses and properties.
A three-month closure order was granted, and the property was boarded up to prevent access until Sunday 16 March.
PC Nathan Todd said: “We know the activities at this business have been a concern for local people.
“This three month closure will disrupt these activities which should prompt long-term change and make it clear that the selling of age restricted products to children will not be tolerated.”
A closure notice has been placed on Buxton Bargains in Spring Gardens, Buxton which reads the court has found a person has engaged or likely to engage in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or the use of the premises has resulted in or will result in in serious nuisance to members of the public and there has been or likely to be disorder near the premises.
The shop has been boarded up and notice reads no one other than the emergency services or operatives of the util;ities or postal service is allowed entry to the building.
Pc Todd added: “Thank you to the community in Buxton for their support in reporting information to us and supporting our investigation.
“This should also serve as reassurance that if you’re seeing anti-social behaviour in your community, report it to us so we can build intelligence and take action."