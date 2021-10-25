Body found on train line in Buxton
An investigation is underway after a body was found on a train line in Buxton.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:56 pm
British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to the line in Buxton at 3.14am yesterday (Sunday October 24) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended, however a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was released but in a statement, BTP said: “Officers are working to establish the full circumstances behind their death.”